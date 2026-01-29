Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

For the first time in his storied career, UFC featherweight champion and Australian legend Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will defend his championship on home soil. Volkanovski will take on No. 2 ranked UFC featherweight, Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday January 31 at UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES 2.
In the co-main event, esteemed City Kickboxing fan favorite Dan “The Hangman” Hooker will look to get back in the win column against rising French star Benoit “God of War” Saint Denis. Prelims get underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, with your main card kicking off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. All bouts can be seen on Paramount+.
How To Watch UFC 325 In Your Region
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
[This page will be updated as fighters make their way to the scale starting at 11pm ET/8pm PT]
UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Diego Lopes (145)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker (155.75) vs Benoît Saint Denis (155.75)
Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs Mauricio Ruffy (155.25)
Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs Tallison Teixeira (259)
Lightweight Bout: Quillan Salkilld (155.5) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa (205.25) vs Billy Elekana (204)
Middleweight Bout: Cam Rowston (184.5) vs Cody Brundage (184.75)
WATCH: UFC 325 Embedded | Countdown
Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun (185.75) vs Torrez Finney (185.75)
Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef (170.25) vs Oban Elliott (169.75)
EARLY PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Kaan Ofli (145.25) vs Yizha (145.5)
Road To UFC Finals Bouts:
Lightweight RTU Finals Bout: Sangwook Kim (155.75) vs Dom Mar Fan (154.75)
Featherweight RTU Finals Bout: Keiichiro Nakamura (145.25) vs Sebastian Szalay (145.75)
Bantamweight RTU Finals Bout: Sulangrangbo (135.75) vs Lawrence Lui (135.25)
Flyweight RTU Finals Bout: Aaron Tau (129)* vs Namsrai Batbayar (126)
*Flyweight Aaron Tau weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds. As a result, the bout has been canceled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, live from Qudos Bank Aerna in Sydney, Australia on January 31, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.