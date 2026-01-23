Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender “Suga” Sean O’Malley looks to get back into title contention against No. 5 ranked Song “Kung Fu Kid” Yadong.

How To Watch UFC 324

The main card of UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT will take place at an all-new start time of 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the early prelims will kick off at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT. All bouts will be available on Paramount+.

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Official Weigh-In Results: