Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

UFC returns to action with its first event of 2026 when UFC 324 hits T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, 2026. In the main event, lightweight superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett in an interim UFC lightweight title fight.
In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender “Suga” Sean O’Malley looks to get back into title contention against No. 5 ranked Song “Kung Fu Kid” Yadong.
The main card of UFC 324: GAETHJE vs PIMBLETT will take place at an all-new start time of 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the early prelims will kick off at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT. All bouts will be available on Paramount+.
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Interim Lightweight Title Bout: Justin Gaethje (155) vs Paddy Pimblett (154)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs Song Yadong (136)
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs Derrick Lewis (263.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva (126) vs Rose Namajunas (125.5)
Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs Jean Silva (146)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (138.5)*
Middleweight Bout: Ateba Gautier (186) vs Andrey Pulyaev (186)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Modestas Bukauskas (204)
Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (128.5)** vs Charles Johnson (126)
*Figueiredo weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Perez weighed in above the flyweight limit. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Due to a medical issue with Cameron Smotherman, his bout with Ricky Turcios has been cancelled.
Due to a medical issue with Cameron Smotherman, his bout with Ricky Turcios has been cancelled.