Merab Dvalishvili and Alexandre Pantjoa
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

The Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday, December 6, 2025 At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 5, 2025

UFC 323 comes to Las Vegas with a pair of thrilling championship matchups. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili goes for a record-breaking fourth title defense in a calendar year as he rematches with former champion and No. 2 ranked Petr Yan. The co-main event will see UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja take on No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van in a highly anticipated contest.

UFC 323: DVALISHVILI vs YAN 2 will take place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The prelims will be available at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs Petr Yan (135)  

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Joshua Van (124.5) 

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (125) vs Tatsuro Taira (126)  

Bantamweight Bout: Henry Cejudo (136) vs Payton Talbott (136)   

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz (206) vs Bogdan Guskov (206)   

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Manuel Torres (156)  

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Chris Duncan (156) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber (125.5) vs Karine Silva (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs Fares Ziam (156)

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Marvin Vettori (186) vs Brunno Ferreira (189)*

Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (155.5) vs Jalin Turner (155) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs Ibo Aslan (205.5)

Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) vs Antonio Trocoli (186)  

Featherweight Bout: Muhammad Naimov (146) vs Mairon Santos (147.5)**

*Bruno Ferreira weighed in above the middleweight limit. Ferreira forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

**Santos weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 6, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

