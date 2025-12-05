Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

UFC 323: DVALISHVILI vs YAN 2 will take place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The prelims will be available at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 323 In Your Country | Order Now

Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 Official Weigh-In Results: