Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

UFC 323 comes to Las Vegas with a pair of thrilling championship matchups. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili goes for a record-breaking fourth title defense in a calendar year as he rematches with former champion and No. 2 ranked Petr Yan. The co-main event will see UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja take on No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van in a highly anticipated contest.
UFC 323: DVALISHVILI vs YAN 2 will take place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The prelims will be available at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.
Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs Petr Yan (135)
Co-Main Event - Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Joshua Van (124.5)
Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (125) vs Tatsuro Taira (126)
Bantamweight Bout: Henry Cejudo (136) vs Payton Talbott (136)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz (206) vs Bogdan Guskov (206)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Manuel Torres (156)
Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Chris Duncan (156)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber (125.5) vs Karine Silva (125.5)
Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs Fares Ziam (156)
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Marvin Vettori (186) vs Brunno Ferreira (189)*
Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (155.5) vs Jalin Turner (155)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs Ibo Aslan (205.5)
Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) vs Antonio Trocoli (186)
Featherweight Bout: Muhammad Naimov (146) vs Mairon Santos (147.5)**
*Bruno Ferreira weighed in above the middleweight limit. Ferreira forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Santos weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
