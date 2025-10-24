Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

UFC returns to the UAE capital in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) for the highly anticipated UFC 321. Taking place on Saturday, October 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the event will feature an electrifying showdown between UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane. In the co-main, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern rematch in their bit to capture the vacant strawweight title.
UFC 321 takes place at a special time! Prelims kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT on ESPN+/Disney+/FX. Main card action gets underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT on PPV.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Title Bout: Tom Aspinall (255) vs Ciryl Gane (247.5)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs Mackenzie Dern (115)
Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs Mario Bautista (135.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (261.5) vs Jailton Almeida (237)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic (205) vs Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Quillan Salkilld (155.5)
Middleweight Bout: Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs JunYong Park (185.5)
Lightweight Bout: Ludovit Klein (156) vs Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Valter Walker (244) vs Louie Sutherland (264.5)
Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood (146) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (147)***
Heavyweight Bout: Hamdy Abdelwahab (265) vs Chris Barnett (261)
Flyweight Bout: Azat Maksum (129)** vs Mitch Raposo (125.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs Mizuki (115)
*The fight between Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Matheus Camilo has been canceled due to personal reasons for Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady.
**Azat Maksum weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds. Maksum forfeits 30 percent of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
***Jose Miguel Delgado weighed-in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds.