 Skip to main content
Magomed Ankalaev of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 282 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 4 At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 3, 2025

UFC returns to Las Vegas with a highly anticipated UFC light heavyweight championship rematch between titleholder Magomed Ankalaev and No. 1 ranked challenger Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili takes on No. 4 ranked challenger Cory Sandhagen

UFC 320: ANKALAEV vs PEREIRA 2 will take place Saturday, October 4 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on the ESPN app. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Disney+, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC FIGHT PASS.

How To Watch UFC 320 In Your Region

Main event & co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev () vs Alex Pereira ()

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Merab Dvalishvili () vs Cory Sandhagen ()

UFC 320 Full Fight Card Preview

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiří Procházka () vs Khalil Rountree Jr. ()

Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett () vs Youssef Zalal ()

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov () vs Joe Pyfer ()

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Ateba Gautier () vs Treston Vines ()  

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan () vs Andre Muniz ()

FIGHT WEEK FOCUS: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 | Dvalishvili vs Sandhagen

Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez () vs Farid Basharat ()

Catchweight Bout (153-lbs): Daniel Santos () vs JooSang Yoo ()

EARLY PRELIMS

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson () vs Yana Santos ()

Bantamweight Bout: Patchy Mix () vs Jakub Wiklacz ()

MORE UFC 320: Embedded | Co-Main Breakdown | Ankalaev Better | Jiri vs Khalil Spotlight | Poatan Interview | Zalal Interview | Sandhagen's Aspirations | Merab Interview

Welterweight Bout: Punahele Soriano () vs Nikolay Veretennikov ()

Welterweight Bout: Ramiz Brahimaj () vs Austin Vanderford ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Veronica Hardy () vs Brogan Walker ()

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Morning Weigh-ins
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins