Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

UFC 320: ANKALAEV vs PEREIRA 2 will take place Saturday, October 4 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on the ESPN app. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Disney+, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC FIGHT PASS.

How To Watch UFC 320 In Your Region

Main event & co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 Official Weigh-In Results: