 Skip to main content
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev weigh-in
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 16 At United Center In Chicago, IL
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 15, 2025

UFC returns to Chicago with a blockbuster middleweight championship bout that will see Dricus Du Plessis defend his title against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev. Also, an exciting battle of middleweight strikers will see No. 7 ranked contender Jared Cannonier face Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV will take place Saturday, August 16 at United Center with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN (joined in progress at 7pm ET), ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Join Us In Chicago For Ceremonial Weigh-Ins! Get Your FREE Ticket Here.

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs Khamzat Chimaev (183) 

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (146) vs Aaron Pico (145)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (171) vs Carlos Prates (170)  

Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (186) vs Michael “Venom” Page (186)    

Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (126) vs Kai Asakura (126)  

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Baisangur Susurkaev (186) vs Eric Nolan (183)

Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade (116) vs Loopy Godinez (115)  

WATCH: UFC 319 Embedded

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (155) vs Alexander Hernandez (156) 

Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (155.5) vs Drakkar Klose (156) 

Middleweight Bout: Bryan Battle () vs Nursulton Ruziboev (186)

EARLY PRELIMS

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva (125) vs Dione Barbosa (125.5)  

MORE UFC 319: Chimaev's Time Is Now | DraftKings' Best Bets | Du Plessis Interview | Murphy Interview | Neal vs Prates Spotlight | Cannonier Interview

TUF Flyweight Finale Bout: Alibi Idiris () vs Joseph Morales (126)

 

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Live Weigh-Ins
Official Weigh-In
Morning Weigh-ins
weigh-ins