Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At The International Fight Week Mega-Event June 28 In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 27, 2025

UFC International Fight Week 2025 will conclude on Saturday, June 28, with a stacked card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that features a highly anticipated lightweight title bout between Brazilian superstar Charles Oliveira and former featherweight king Ilia Topuria. The winner will be crowned UFC lightweight champion.

The flyweight title is on the line in the co-main event as reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja faces challenger Kai Kara-France in a rematch from their days on The Ultimate Fighter.

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+  in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 317 In Your Region

Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria (155) vs Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Kai Kara-France (125) 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval (125.5) vs Joshua Van (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Renato Moicano (156)

Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (136) vs Felipe Lima (135.5)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira
PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Featherweight Bout: Hyder Amil (145.5) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (145.5) 

LIVE AND FREE TONIGHT: Power Slap 13: DUMPLING vs DA HAWAIIAN HITMAN 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs Tracy Cortez (126)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155) 

Live Weigh-In Show | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Live Weigh-In Show | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira
EARLY PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (170.5) vs Jacobe Smith (170.5)  

MORE UFC 317: Main Event Deep Dive | Co-Main Analysis | Oliveira Interview | Topuria Interview | Pantoja Interview | Kara-France Interview | Rising Stars

Heavyweight Bout: Jhonata Diniz (257.5) vs Alvin Hines (259.5)  

*Due to weight management issues with Chris Ewert, his scheduled bout with Jackson McVey has been cancelled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.