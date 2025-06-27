Weigh-In Results | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

UFC International Fight Week 2025 will conclude on Saturday, June 28, with a stacked card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that features a highly anticipated lightweight title bout between Brazilian superstar Charles Oliveira and former featherweight king Ilia Topuria. The winner will be crowned UFC lightweight champion.
The flyweight title is on the line in the co-main event as reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja faces challenger Kai Kara-France in a rematch from their days on The Ultimate Fighter.
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 317 In Your Region
Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria (155) vs Charles Oliveira (154.5)
Co-Main Event - Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Kai Kara-France (125)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval (125.5) vs Joshua Van (125.5)
Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Renato Moicano (156)
Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (136) vs Felipe Lima (135.5)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)
Featherweight Bout: Hyder Amil (145.5) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (145.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs Tracy Cortez (126)
Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155)
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (170.5) vs Jacobe Smith (170.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Jhonata Diniz (257.5) vs Alvin Hines (259.5)
*Due to weight management issues with Chris Ewert, his scheduled bout with Jackson McVey has been cancelled.
