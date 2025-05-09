Weigh-In Results | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Title Bout: Belal Muhammad (170) vs Jack Della Maddalena (170)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs Manon Fiorot (125)
Featherweight Bout: José Aldo (143) vs Aiemann Zahabi (142)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso (126) vs Natalia Silva (126)
Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs Kyle Prepolec (156)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (171) vs Charles Radtke (171)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (126) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs Ion Cutelaba (205)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Navajo Stirling (205) vs Ivan Erslan (205)
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Bruno Silva (187)*
Featherweight Bout: Daniel Santos (146) vs JeongYeong Lee (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Brad Katona (136) vs Bekzat Almakhan (136)
*Bruno Silva weighed in above the middleweight limit of 186.
