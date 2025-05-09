 Skip to main content
Belal Muhammad and Valentina Shevchenko
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada On May 10, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • May. 9, 2025

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.

UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on  ESPN and ESPN+  in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 315 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Title Bout: Belal Muhammad (170) vs Jack Della Maddalena (170) 

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs Manon Fiorot (125)

Watch UFC 315 Embedded

Featherweight Bout: José Aldo (143) vs Aiemann Zahabi (142) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso (126) vs Natalia Silva (126)

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs Kyle Prepolec (156)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (171) vs Charles Radtke (171) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (126) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)

Full UFC 315 Fight Card Preview

Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs Ion Cutelaba (205) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Navajo Stirling (205) vs Ivan Erslan (205)

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Bruno Silva (187)*  

Featherweight Bout: Daniel Santos (146) vs JeongYeong Lee (146)

MORE UFC 315:  Countdown | Belal Muhammad Interview | Jasmine Jasudavicius Interview | Mike Malott Interview | Manon Fiorot Interview | Valentina Shevchenko Interview | Jack Della Maddalena Interview | Alexa Grasso Interview

Bantamweight Bout: Brad Katona (136) vs Bekzat Almakhan (136)

*Bruno Silva weighed in above the middleweight limit of 186.

Order UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
montreal
Canada
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
Weigh-In Show