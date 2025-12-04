Weigh-In Results | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC returns to Kaseya Center with an electric bout that sees No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski and No. 3 ranked contender Diego Lopes battle for the vacant UFC featherweight championship. In addition, exciting lightweight contenders No. 7 ranked Michael Chandler and No. 12 Paddy Pimblett lock horns in the five-round co-main event.
UFC 314 will take place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET, followed by the Late Prelims available on ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. The ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card kicks off at 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET.
How To Watch UFC 314 In Your Country
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs Diego Lopes (145)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler (156) vs Paddy Pimblett (156)
Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodriguez (146) vs Patricio Pitbull (145)
Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Jean Silva (146)
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (206) vs Dominick Reyes (206)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (146) vs Sean Woodson (146)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yan Xiaonan (116) vs Virna Jandiroba (116)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (156) vs Chase Hooper (156)
Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (145) vs Julian Erosa (146)
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas (185) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (126) vs Mitch Raposo (126)
Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore (186) vs Marco Tulio (186)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle (137.5)* vs Hailey Cowan (136)
*Nora Cornolle weighed-in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
