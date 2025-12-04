Weigh-In Results | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC 314 will take place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET, followed by the Late Prelims available on ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. The ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card kicks off at 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET.

How To Watch UFC 314 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Official Weigh-In Results: