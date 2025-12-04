 Skip to main content
Alexander Volkanovski & Diego Lopes weigh in
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing April 12 At Kaseya Center In Miami
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 11, 2025

UFC returns to Kaseya Center with an electric bout that sees No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski and No. 3 ranked contender Diego Lopes battle for the vacant UFC featherweight championship. In addition, exciting lightweight contenders No. 7 ranked Michael Chandler and No. 12 Paddy Pimblett lock horns in the five-round co-main event. 

UFC 314 will take place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET, followed by the Late Prelims available on ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. The ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card kicks off at 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs Diego Lopes (145)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler (156) vs Paddy Pimblett (156) 

Featherweight Bout: Yair Rodriguez (146) vs Patricio Pitbull (145) 

Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Jean Silva (146)

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (206) vs Dominick Reyes (206)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (146) vs Sean Woodson (146)   

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yan Xiaonan (116) vs Virna Jandiroba (116) 

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (156) vs Chase Hooper (156)

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (145) vs Julian Erosa (146)  

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas (185) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) 

Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (126) vs Mitch Raposo (126)   

Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore (186) vs Marco Tulio (186) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle (137.5)* vs Hailey Cowan (136)

*Nora Cornolle weighed-in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

