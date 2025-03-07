Weigh-In Results | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC® returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje rematches No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.
UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Sat., March 8 in Las Vegas, Nev. with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
How To Watch UFC 313 In Your Country
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira (205) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje (156) vs Rafael Fiziev (156)
Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner (154.5) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (156)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (116) vs Iasmin Lucindo (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: King Green (155.5) vs Mauricio Ruffy (155.5)
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (262) vs Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)
Flyweight Bout: Joshua Van (125.5) vs Rei Tsuruya (125.5)
Middleweight Bout: Brunno Ferreira (186) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)
Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (171) vs Carlos Leal (169)
EARLY PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Mairon Santos (145.5) vs Francis Marshall (146)
Featherweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez (144.5) vs John Castaneda (145)
Middleweight Bout: Djorden Santos (185.5) vs Ozzy Diaz (185.5)
