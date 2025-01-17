Weigh-In Results | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO takes place Sat., January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

How To Watch UFC 311 In Your Country

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano Official Weigh-In Results: