Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At The Two Title Fight Mega Event January 18, 2025 At The Intuit Dome In Inglewood, CA
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 17, 2025

Due to an injury, Arman Tsarukyan is out of his matchup against Islam Makhachev. Renato Moicano replaces Tsarukyan in the main event. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to take out No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO takes place Sat., January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs Renato Moicano (155)

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (135) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiří Procházka (204.5) vs Jamahal Hill (205.5) 

Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (183.5) vs Reiner de Ridder (184.5) 

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (134.5) vs Raoni Barcelos (135.5) 

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (235) vs Serghei Spivac (233) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs Billy Elekana (200)

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Diego Ferreira (156)    

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185.5) vs Azamat Bekoev (185.5) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135.5) vs Ailín Pérez (135)  

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs Muin Gafurov (136) 

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios (136) vs Bernardo Sopaj (135)   

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs Clayton Carpenter (125.5) 

