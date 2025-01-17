Weigh-In Results | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

Due to an injury, Arman Tsarukyan is out of his matchup against Islam Makhachev. Renato Moicano replaces Tsarukyan in the main event. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to take out No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO takes place Sat., January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs Renato Moicano (155)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (135)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiří Procházka (204.5) vs Jamahal Hill (205.5)
Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (183.5) vs Reiner de Ridder (184.5)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (134.5) vs Raoni Barcelos (135.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (235) vs Serghei Spivac (233)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs Billy Elekana (200)
Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Diego Ferreira (156)
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185.5) vs Azamat Bekoev (185.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135.5) vs Ailín Pérez (135)
Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs Muin Gafurov (136)
Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios (136) vs Bernardo Sopaj (135)
Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs Clayton Carpenter (125.5)
