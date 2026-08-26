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Machi Fukuda of Japan poses on the scale during the Road to UFC weigh-in at Galaxy International Convention Center on May 28, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
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Official Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 5, Semifinals

Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Live Live From Oriental Sports Center In Shanghai, China On August 28, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 27, 2026

Road To UFC returns on August 28 in Shanghai, China for the Season 5 semifinals, as Asia Pacific’s top MMA prospects look to punch their tickets to the finals.

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Following an opening round that produced an astonishing 10 finishes, the remaining 16 semifinalists return to action with a spot in the finals and the opportunity to earn a multi-fight UFC contract on the line. The night will also feature two official UFC bouts, with middleweight and lightweight matchups rounding out the card. Action begins Friday, August 28 at 5am ET / 2am PT.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

Official Weigh-In Results For Road To UFC Season 5, Semifinals:

Main Event - UFC Lightweight Bout: Maheshate (155.5) vs Darrius Flowers (155.5)

Co-Main Event - UFC Middleweight Bout: Yilizhati Maimaitijiang (185.5) vs Treston Vines (184)

RTU Featherweight Semifinal: Ahejiang Ailinuer (145) vs George Mangos (145.5)

RTU Flyweight Semifinal: Jiniushiyue (125.5) vs Takeru Uchida ()

RTU Bantamweight Semifinal: Kasib Murdoch (135.5) vs Rabindra Dhant (135.5)

RTU Strawweight Semifinal: Meng Bo (115.5) vs Machi Fukuda (114.5)

RTU Flyweight Semifinal: Takaya Suzuki (124.5) vs Joseph Larcinese (125.5)

RTU Featherweight Semifinal: Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj (145.5) vs YoungJae Song (145.5)

RTU Bantamweight Semifinal: Ryo Tajima (135.5) vs Chungreng Koren (134.5)

RTU Strawweight Semifinal: BoHyun Park (113.5) vs Farida Abdueva (115.5)

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