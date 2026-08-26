Official Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 5, Semifinals

Following an opening round that produced an astonishing 10 finishes, the remaining 16 semifinalists return to action with a spot in the finals and the opportunity to earn a multi-fight UFC contract on the line. The night will also feature two official UFC bouts, with middleweight and lightweight matchups rounding out the card. Action begins Friday, August 28 at 5am ET / 2am PT.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.