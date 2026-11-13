Official Weigh-In Results | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

Each trip UFC has made to Madison Square Garden has been momentous and this year will be no different as UFC 334 delivers not one, but two massive championship fights.
In the main event, newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane puts the title on the line against brash American lightning rod Josh Hokit in a five-round battle that will reshape the direction of the division. And in the co-main event, the highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title clash between two-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning champion Kayla Harrison and former two-time champion and former two-division titleholder Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes is finally set to take place, with seismic ramifications for the division set to follow.
How To Watch Polymarket UFC 334 In Your Country | Fight Week Guide
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+. Limited tickets remain here.
Polymarket UFC 334 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - UFC Heavyweight Championship: Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs Josh Hokit (231.4)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Kayla Harrison (135) vs Amanda Nunes (135)
Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (185.4) vs Yousri Belgaroui (186)
Welterweight Bout: Uros Medic (171) vs Kevin Holland (170.4)
Flyweight Bout: Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs Luis Gurule (125.2)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs Charles Radtke (170.8)
Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.4) vs Chris Duncan (155.4)
Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.6) vs Terrance McKinney (160.2)*
Catchweight Bout (190): Donte Johnson (189) vs Cesar Almeida (189.6)
EARLY PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon (155.6) vs Melquizael Costa (155.4)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs Bia Mesquita (135.8)
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Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili (135.6) vs Juan Diaz (136.4)*
Lightweight Bout: Evan Elder (156) vs Samuel Sanches (153.6)
*McKinney weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
*Diaz weighed in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.