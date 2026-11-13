Official Weigh-In Results | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

In the main event, newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane puts the title on the line against brash American lightning rod Josh Hokit in a five-round battle that will reshape the direction of the division. And in the co-main event, the highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title clash between two-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning champion Kayla Harrison and former two-time champion and former two-division titleholder Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes is finally set to take place, with seismic ramifications for the division set to follow.

How To Watch Polymarket UFC 334 In Your Country | Fight Week Guide

Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+. Limited tickets remain here.

Polymarket UFC 334 Official Weigh-In Results: