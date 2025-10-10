Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Rio

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing In Brazil October 11 At UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot
• Oct. 10, 2025
Saturday evening, the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for the third consecutive year, bringing a 13-fight card to Farmasi Arena, headlined by one of the most beloved Brazilian competitors in the promotion’s history. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira competes in his home nation for the first time in more than five years and makes his first UFC start in Rio, where he’ll square off with Polish standout Mateusz Gamrot.
UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot happens live Saturday, October 11, 2025 in Brazil. Prelims get underway at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, and main card action kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The entire event can be streamed on the ESPN App.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (136) vs Montel Jackson (136)
Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque (170) vs Joel Alvarez (171)
Flyweight Bout: Lucas Rocha (126) vs Stewart Nicoll (126)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Julia Polastri (116) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116)
Bantamweight Bout: Luan Lacerda (136) vs Saimon Oliveira (144)*
*Saimon Oliveira weighed-in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. Fight will proceed as scheduled.
**The heavyweight bout between Valter Walker and Mohammed Usman has been cancelled due to medical issues.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
