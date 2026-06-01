Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

UFC action returns to the Meta APEX on Saturday for a Fight Night event headlined by a crucial flyweight contest.
Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi happens June 20, 2026. Prelims get underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
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Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (126) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (125)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (205.5) vs Navajo Stirling (205)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Featherweight Bout: Hyder Amil (145) vs Christian Rodriguez (145.5)
Featherweight Bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5) vs Murtazali Magomedov (146)
Featherweight Bout: Vinicius Oliveira (145.5) vs Andre Fili (145.5)
PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: Andre Lima (126) vs *Kevin Borjas (129)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Bia Mesquita (136) vs Melissa Mullins (135.5)
Flyweight Bout: Allan Nascimento (126) vs Mitch Raposo (125.5)
Featherweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos (146) vs Michael Aswell Jr. (146)
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Kape's Ambitions | Mesquita Returns | Fili Interview | Raposo Interview | Rising Stars
Welterweight Bout: Leon Shahbazyan (170.5) vs Levan Chokheli (170.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135.5) vs Luana Santos (136)
Featherweight Bout: Shane Collins (145.5) vs Otari Tanzilovi (145)
*Kevin Borjas weighed-in three pounds above the flyweight limit. He will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.