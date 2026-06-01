Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi happens June 20, 2026. Prelims get underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

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Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi Official Weigh-In Results: