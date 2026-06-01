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Manel Kape of Portugal poses during the ceremonial weigh in for UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena on September 08, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 20 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 19, 2026

UFC action returns to the Meta APEX on Saturday for a Fight Night event headlined by a crucial flyweight contest.

Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi happens June 20, 2026. Prelims get underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi Official Weigh-In Results:

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
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MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (126) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (125)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (205.5) vs Navajo Stirling (205)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Featherweight Bout: Hyder Amil (145) vs Christian Rodriguez (145.5)

Featherweight Bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5) vs Murtazali Magomedov (146)

Featherweight Bout: Vinicius Oliveira (145.5) vs Andre Fili (145.5)

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Andre Lima (126) vs *Kevin Borjas (129)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Bia Mesquita (136) vs Melissa Mullins (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Allan Nascimento (126) vs Mitch Raposo (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos (146) vs Michael Aswell Jr. (146)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Kape's Ambitions | Mesquita Returns | Fili Interview | Raposo Interview | Rising Stars

Welterweight Bout: Leon Shahbazyan (170.5) vs Levan Chokheli (170.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135.5) vs Luana Santos (136)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Collins (145.5) vs Otari Tanzilovi (145)

*Kevin Borjas weighed-in three pounds above the flyweight limit. He will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent.

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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