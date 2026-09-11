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Conor Benn at the Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov - Weigh In at The Pelligon on April 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix)
Zuffa Boxing

Official Weigh-In Results | Garcia vs Benn

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At T-Mobile Arena Sept. 12, With Two Titles Up For Grabs
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report • Sep. 11, 2026

Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine bring together world-championship-caliber matchups on top of a deep and hungry undercard. Ryan Garcia makes the first defense of his welterweight title against Conor Benn, a fight built upon contrasting styles and a rivalry that has been building for months. The co-main pairs unbeaten Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian for the Zuffa Boxing and Ring cruiserweight titles.

The main card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, September 12. In the United States, the entire card streams exclusively on Paramount+. Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch via DAZN pay-per-view or a DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription.

graphic displaying the full Garcia vs Benn fight card scheduled for 9/12/26

MAIN CARD

12 Rounds — World Welterweight Championship: Ryan Garcia () vs Conor Benn ()

12 Rounds — World Cruiserweight Championship: Jai Opetaia () vs Noel Mikaelian ()

Limited Tickets Remain, Get Yours Here!

8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter () vs Raphael Akpejiori ()

10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo () vs Andres Cortes ()

PRELIMS

6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina () vs Pablo Rubio ()

8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez () vs Raul Salomon ()

6 Rounds -- Super Welterweight: Vland Panin () vs Dakota Linger ()

MORE GARCIA vs BENN: Benn Interview | Garcia Interview | Main Event Analysis | Dedicated To Their Fathers | Road To Garcia vs Benn

10 Rounds — Welterweight: Jose Ramirez () vs Alexis Rocha ()

6 Rounds — Lightweight: Sean Garcia () vs Abraham Morales ()

Tags
Ryan Garcia
Conor Benn
T-Mobile Arena
Jai Opetaia
Mark Magsayo
Da'Mazion Vanhouter