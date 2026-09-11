Official Weigh-In Results | Garcia vs Benn

Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine bring together world-championship-caliber matchups on top of a deep and hungry undercard. Ryan Garcia makes the first defense of his welterweight title against Conor Benn, a fight built upon contrasting styles and a rivalry that has been building for months. The co-main pairs unbeaten Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian for the Zuffa Boxing and Ring cruiserweight titles.