Official Weigh-In Results | Garcia vs Benn

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At T-Mobile Arena Sept. 12, With Two Titles Up For Grabs
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report
• Sep. 11, 2026
Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine bring together world-championship-caliber matchups on top of a deep and hungry undercard. Ryan Garcia makes the first defense of his welterweight title against Conor Benn, a fight built upon contrasting styles and a rivalry that has been building for months. The co-main pairs unbeaten Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian for the Zuffa Boxing and Ring cruiserweight titles.
The main card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, September 12. In the United States, the entire card streams exclusively on Paramount+. Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch via DAZN pay-per-view or a DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription.
MAIN CARD
12 Rounds — World Welterweight Championship: Ryan Garcia () vs Conor Benn ()
12 Rounds — World Cruiserweight Championship: Jai Opetaia () vs Noel Mikaelian ()