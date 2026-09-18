Official Weigh-In Results | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing September 19 At crypto.com Arena In Los Angeles, CA
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 18, 2026
The Octagon returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19, with an action-packed card headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and former titleholder Alexandre Pantoja.
Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 takes place live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze (146) vs Joanderson Brito (145.5)
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.