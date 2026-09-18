Official Weigh-In Results | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 takes place live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 Official Weigh-In Results: