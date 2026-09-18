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Joshua Van of Myanmar poses on the scale during the UFC 317 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing September 19 At crypto.com Arena In Los Angeles, CA
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 18, 2026

The Octagon returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19, with an action-packed card headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and former titleholder Alexandre Pantoja. 

Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 takes place live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

How To Watch Crypto.com UFC 331 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - UFC Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van (125) vs Alexandre Pantoja (125)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs Mauricio Ruffy (155) 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview | Your Guide To Fight Week

Featherweight Bout: Patricio Pitbull (145.5) vs Dooho Choi (146) 

Heavyweight Bout: Gable Steveson (240) vs Sean Sharaf (241)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs Iwo Baraniewski (206)

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (136) vs Charles Jourdain (135) 

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (264.5) vs Robelis Despaigne (263)

WATCH CRYPTO.COM UFC 331: Embedded | Countdown

Featherweight Bout: Michael Aswell Jr. (146) vs JooSang Yoo (145.5)

Middleweight Bout: Ryan Gandra (186) vs Ozzy Diaz (186)

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185) vs Brunno Ferreira (184.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill (125) vs Eduarda Moura (125.5)

MORE: Pantoja's Moment | Van Interview | Tsarukyan Interview | Vera Interview | Coach Breakdown | Gandra Intense

Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze (146) vs Joanderson Brito (145.5)

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Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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