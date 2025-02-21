Weigh-In Results | UFC Seattle

UFC returns to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for the first time since 2013 with a stacked card featuring former champions, top contenders and rising prospects. In the main event, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and current No. 7 ranked bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo returns to action against No. 8 ranked Song Yadong.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs SONG takes place Sat., February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning with the prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT followed by the main card starting at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Henry Cejudo (135) vs Song Yadong (136)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)
Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Rob Font (138) vs Jean Matsumoto (139)
Featherweight Bout: Jean Silva (145.5) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Julius Walker (205)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs Ibo Aslan (205)
Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145) vs Melquizael Costa (145)
Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs Nick Klein (186)
Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (135) vs Javid Basharat (136)
Catchweight (175-lbs) Bout: Nikolay Veretennikov (175) vs Austin Vanderford (174)
Middleweight Bout: Nursulton Ruziboev (184) vs Eric McConico (184)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs Rafael Cerqueira (204)
