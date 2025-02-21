 Skip to main content
Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Seattle

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Feb. 22 At UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 21, 2025

UFC returns to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for the first time since 2013 with a stacked card featuring former champions, top contenders and rising prospects. In the main event, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and current No. 7 ranked bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo returns to action against No. 8 ranked Song Yadong

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs SONG takes place Sat., February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning with the prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT followed by the main card starting at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song Official Weigh-In Results:

Faceoffs | UFC Seattle
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Faceoffs | UFC Seattle
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Henry Cejudo (135) vs Song Yadong (136)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Anthony Hernandez (186) 

Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Rob Font (138) vs Jean Matsumoto (139)  

Full Seattle Fight Card Preview

Featherweight Bout: Jean Silva (145.5) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Julius Walker (205)   

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Seattle
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Seattle
/

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs Ibo Aslan (205)  

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145) vs Melquizael Costa (145)  

Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs Nick Klein (186) 

MORE SEATTLE: Stakes For Cejudo | Fighters To Watch | Andre Fili Interview | Song Yadong Interview | Fluffy Hernandez Interview | Ibo Aslan At Media Day

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (135) vs Javid Basharat (136) 

Catchweight (175-lbs) Bout: Nikolay Veretennikov (175) vs Austin Vanderford (174)

Middleweight Bout: Nursulton Ruziboev (184) vs Eric McConico (184)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs Rafael Cerqueira (204) 

Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on February 22, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Tags
UFC Seattle
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins