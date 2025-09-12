Official Weigh-In Results | Canelo vs Crawford

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing September 13 At Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
• Sep. 12, 2025
Two of boxing’s most dominant forces, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will face off in a once in a lifetime Riyadh Season fight for the unified super middleweight championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13.
The highly anticipated bout will also stream on Netflix live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost. Those who do not have a Netflix account can visit netflix.com/signup.