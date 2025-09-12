 Skip to main content
Canelo Alvarez poses for a photo following the face off during the weigh in ahead of his IBF, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight titles fight against William Scull as part of the Fatal Fury City of Wolves card at Boulevard City Studio on May 02, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Weigh-in
Zuffa Boxing

Official Weigh-In Results | Canelo vs Crawford

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing September 13 At Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) • Sep. 12, 2025

Two of boxing’s most dominant forces, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will face off in a once in a lifetime Riyadh Season fight for the unified super middleweight championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13

The highly anticipated bout will also stream on Netflix live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost. Those who do not have a Netflix account can visit netflix.com/signup.

Prelims will be available on YouTube.

Canelo vs Crawford Official Weights:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168lbs) 12 Rounds: Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs Terence Crawford (167.5)   

Co-Main - Super Welterweight Bout (154lbs) 10 Rounds: Callum Walsh (153.5) vs Fernando Vargas Jr. (153)

WBC Super Middleweight Interim World Championship (168lbs) 10 Rounds: Christian Mbilli (167) vs Lester Martinez (167

Lightweight Bout (133lbs) 10 Rounds: Mohammed Alakel (132) vs Travis Crawford (132.5)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout (156lbs) 10 Rounds: Serhii Bohachuk (155) vs Brandon Adams (156)

Heavyweight Bout (No Max) 10 Rounds: Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256

Super Featherweight Bout (130lbs) 6 Rounds: Reito Tsutsumi (129.5) vs Javier Martinez (129.5

Super Lightweight Bout (134lbs) 4 Rounds: Sultan Almohammed (132.5) vs Martin Caraballo (133)

Light Heavyweight Bout (172lbs) 10 Rounds: Steven Nelson (171.5) vs Raiko Santana (171.5

Super Middleweight Bout (162lbs) 6 Rounds: Marco Verde (158) vs Sona Akale (159.5)