Road To UFC
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC, Episodes 1-4

The Official Weights Of The Season 4 Athletes Competing For UFC Glory In Shanghai, China
By UFC Staff Report • May. 20, 2025

Road To UFC returns for Season 4! The opening round of this epic tournament will take place across two days, Thursday and Friday, May 22 and 23, at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI) in Shanghai, China. Along with athletes from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Season 4 will also include prospects from Australia and New Zealand.

ROAD TO UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Season 4 Official Weights, Episodes 1-4:

Episode 1

Featherweight Bout: Sebastian Szalay (146lbs) vs Baergeng Jieleyisi (146lbs)

Flyweight Bout: Yin Shuai (125lbs) vs Kai Yoshida (125.5lbs)

Featherweight Bout: Keiichiro Nakamura (144.5lbs) vs EoJin Park (146lbs) 

Flyweight Bout: Wataru Yamauchi (124.5lbs) vs Namsrai Batbayar (126lbs) 

Non-Tournament Strawweight Bout: Feng Xiaocan (116lbs) vs Arisa Matsuda (115lbs)

Episode 2

Featherweight Bout: Kaiwen (146lbs) vs DongHyun Seo (145.5)  

Flyweight Bout: Agulali (125lbs) vs Mridul Saikia (125.5lbs)

Featherweight Bout: Jin Aoi (144.5lbs) vs ChangMin Yoon (146lbs) 

Flyweight Bout: Rio Tirto (125lbs) vs Aaron Tau (126lbs) 

Non-Tournament Lightweight Bout: Aziz Khaydarov (155.5lbs) vs Mansher Khera (155.5lbs)

