Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Qatar

UFC brings the Octagon to Qatar for the first time on Saturday, November 22. Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker top the bill in a bout that will play a major factor in the title picture at 155 pounds. In the co-main event, elite welterweights face off as former champion Belal Muhammad faces Ian Machado Garry.
UFC Qatar airs at a special time: prelims get underway at 10am ET / 7pm PT from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. Main card action begins at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.
Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs Dan Hooker (155)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (171) vs Ian Machado Garry (170)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Alonzo Menifield (206)
Welterweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (170.5) vs Myktybek Orolbai (170)
Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev (262) vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (265)
Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (125.5)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Bogdan Grad (145.5) vs Luke Riley (145.5)
Welterweight Bout: Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs Saygid Izagakhmaev (170)
Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (126) vs Asu Almabayev (125.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (205) vs Rafael Cerqueira (204)
Bantamweight Bout: Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs Aleksandre Topuria (135.5)
Middleweight Bout: Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs Ryan Loder (185)
Lightweight Bout: Nurullo Aliev (155) vs Shem Rock (156)
Heavyweight Bout: Marek Bujlo (256.5) vs Denzel Freeman (260)
