Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Qatar

The Weights Of The Athletes Competing November 22 At UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 21, 2025

UFC brings the Octagon to Qatar for the first time on Saturday, November 22. Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker top the bill in a bout that will play a major factor in the title picture at 155 pounds. In the co-main event, elite welterweights face off as former champion Belal Muhammad faces Ian Machado Garry

UFC Qatar airs at a special time: prelims get underway at 10am ET / 7pm PT from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. Main card action begins at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Visit Qatar

Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs Dan Hooker (155)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (171) vs Ian Machado Garry (170)

Preview Every Fight On Saturday's Card 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Alonzo Menifield (206)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (170.5) vs Myktybek Orolbai (170) 

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev (262) vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (265)

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (125.5)  

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Qatar
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Qatar
PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Bogdan Grad (145.5) vs Luke Riley (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs Saygid Izagakhmaev (170)

Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (126) vs Asu Almabayev (125.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (205) vs Rafael Cerqueira (204) 

Bantamweight Bout: Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs Aleksandre Topuria (135.5)  

Middleweight Bout: Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs Ryan Loder (185) 

Lightweight Bout: Nurullo Aliev (155) vs Shem Rock (156) 

Heavyweight Bout: Marek Bujlo (256.5) vs Denzel Freeman (260)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar on November 22, 2025. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT.

