Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Perth

UFC action goes down on Saturday night as Perth's Jack Della Maddalena looks to get back into welterweight title contention as he defends home turf against the all-action knockout artist Carlos Prates at RAC Arena on May 2. Perth’s own former champion and current No.1 ranked UFC welterweight, Jack Della Maddalena will headline the event taking on beloved Brazilian and No.5 ranked welterweight, Carlos “The Nightmare” Prates in a five round main event bout.
UFC Perth airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 4am ET / 1am PT. Main event action gets underway at 7am ET / 4am PT. Watch the entire event on Paramount+
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs Carlos Prates (170)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Quillan Salkilld (156)
Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (126) vs Steve Erceg (125.5)
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Featherweight Bout: Marwan Rahiki (146) vs Ollie Schmid (145.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev (264) vs Brando Pericic (265)
Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (265) vs Louie Sutherland (261)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Cam Rowston (185) vs Robert Bryczek (186)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa (205.5) vs Kevin Christian (204)
Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (190*)
MORE UFC PERTH: Fight Card Preview | Best Of JDM | Prates Highlights | Malkoun Shines | Main Event Preview | Salkilld Interview | Rising Stars | Erceg Interview
Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse (135) vs Vince Morales (136)
Middleweight Bout: Ben Johnston (185.5) vs Wes Schultz (186)
Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef (170) vs Themba Gorimbo (171)
Lightweight Bout: Dom Mar Fan (155.5) vs Kody Steele (156)
*Gerald Meerschaert weighed in four pounds above the middleweight limit. He will forfeit 30 percent of his purse to his opponent.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, 2026. The event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.