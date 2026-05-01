 Skip to main content
Jack Della Maddalena of Australia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Perth

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 2, 2026 At UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates In Australia
By UFC Staff Report • May. 1, 2026

UFC action goes down on Saturday night as Perth's Jack Della Maddalena looks to get back into welterweight title contention as he defends home turf against the all-action knockout artist Carlos Prates at RAC Arena on May 2. Perth’s own former champion and current No.1 ranked UFC welterweight, Jack Della Maddalena will headline the event taking on beloved Brazilian and No.5 ranked welterweight, Carlos “The Nightmare” Prates in a five round main event bout. 

UFC Perth airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 4am ET / 1am PT. Main event action gets underway at 7am ET / 4am PT. Watch the entire event on Paramount+

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates Official Weigh-In Results:

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Perth
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Perth
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs Carlos Prates (170)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Quillan Salkilld (156)

Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (126) vs Steve Erceg (125.5) 

Limited Tickets Remaining For UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland. Get Yours!

Featherweight Bout:  Marwan Rahiki (146) vs Ollie Schmid (145.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev (264) vs Brando Pericic (265)

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (265) vs Louie Sutherland (261)  

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Cam Rowston (185) vs Robert Bryczek (186)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa (205.5) vs Kevin Christian (204)

Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (190*)

MORE UFC PERTH: Fight Card Preview | Best Of JDM | Prates Highlights | Malkoun Shines | Main Event Preview | Salkilld Interview | Rising Stars | Erceg Interview

Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse (135) vs Vince Morales (136)

Middleweight Bout: Ben Johnston (185.5) vs Wes Schultz (186)

Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef (170) vs Themba Gorimbo (171) 

Lightweight Bout: Dom Mar Fan (155.5) vs Kody Steele (156)  

*Gerald Meerschaert weighed in four pounds above the middleweight limit. He will forfeit 30 percent of his purse to his opponent.

Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, 2026. The event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

Tags
Morning Weigh-ins
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
UFC Perth