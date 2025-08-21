 Skip to main content
Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 23 At Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 21, 2025

No. 13 light heavyweight Johnny Walker will face surging finisher No. 14 Zhang Mingyang at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WALKER vs ZHANG on August 23 in Shanghai, China. The co-main event features featherweight fireworks as two-time UFC featherweight title challenger and No. 7 ranked Brian Ortega takes on former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 9 featherweight Aljamain Sterling.

UFC Shanghai airs at a special time: Prelims kick off at 3am ET/12am PT. Main card action gets underway at 6am ET/3am PT. The entire card can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Main event and co-main event are both scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (206) vs Zhang Mingyang (205) 

Co-Main Event - Catchweight Bout*: Brian Ortega (153) vs Aljamain Sterling (153) 

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich (255.5) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) 

Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (125.5) vs Kevin Borjas (126)

Welterweight Bout: Taiyilake Nueraji (170) vs Kiefer Crosbie (170.5)

*Per Hunter Campbell, the bout betwen Brian ortega and Aljamain Sterling will take place at a catchweight of 153 pounds.

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Maheshate (155) vs Gauge Young (155.5) 

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (126) vs Lone’er Kavanagh (126)  

Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu (155.5) vs Austin Hubbard (155.5)  

Middleweight Bout: Michel Pereira (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (185) 

Featherweight Bout: Yizha (145) vs Westin Wilson (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Xiao Long (136) vs SuYoung You (135.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Uran Satybaldiev (204) vs Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China on August 23, 2025. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT.