Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 23 At Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 21, 2025
No. 13 light heavyweight Johnny Walker will face surging finisher No. 14 Zhang Mingyang at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WALKER vs ZHANG on August 23 in Shanghai, China. The co-main event features featherweight fireworks as two-time UFC featherweight title challenger and No. 7 ranked Brian Ortega takes on former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 9 featherweight Aljamain Sterling.
UFC Shanghai airs at a special time: Prelims kick off at 3am ET/12am PT. Main card action gets underway at 6am ET/3am PT. The entire card can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.
Main event and co-main event are both scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (206) vs Zhang Mingyang (205)
Co-Main Event - Catchweight Bout*: Brian Ortega (153) vs Aljamain Sterling (153)
Middleweight Bout: Michel Pereira (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (185)
Featherweight Bout: Yizha (145) vs Westin Wilson (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Xiao Long (136) vs SuYoung You (135.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Uran Satybaldiev (204) vs Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China on August 23, 2025. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT.
