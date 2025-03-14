 Skip to main content
Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday March 15 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 14, 2025

UFC returns to APEX with a pivotal rematch in the middleweight division as No. 8 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Roman Dolidze in the main event. In the co-main event, a thrilling welterweight bout pits Chidi Njokuaniagainst Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos in a clash of veteran finishers.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.  

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Marvin Vettori (186) vs Roman Dolidze (186)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (172.25)* vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)  

Bantamweight Bout: Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs Cody Gibson (136)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5)** vs Brendson Ribeiro (205.5) 

Featherweight Bout: SeungWoo Choi (146) vs Kevin Vallejos (145.5)

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes Acosta (261.5) vs Ryan Spann (249)  

Bantamweight Bout: SuYoung You (136) vs AJ Cunningham (136) 

Bantamweight Bout: Carlos Vera (136) vs Josias Musasa (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Stephanie Luciano (116) vs Sam Hughes (116)

Flyweight Bout: Daniel Barez (126) vs Andre Lima (126)  

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Josiane Nunes (136) vs Priscila Cachoeira (135)  

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs Carli Judice (125) 

*Chidi Njokuani weighed-in above the welterweight limit of 171 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

**Diyar Nurgozhay weighed-in above the light heavyweight limit of 206 pounds. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

