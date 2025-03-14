Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

UFC returns to APEX with a pivotal rematch in the middleweight division as No. 8 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Roman Dolidze in the main event. In the co-main event, a thrilling welterweight bout pits Chidi Njokuaniagainst Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos in a clash of veteran finishers.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Marvin Vettori (186) vs Roman Dolidze (186)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (172.25)* vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)
Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs Cody Gibson (136)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5)** vs Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)
Featherweight Bout: SeungWoo Choi (146) vs Kevin Vallejos (145.5)
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes Acosta (261.5) vs Ryan Spann (249)
Bantamweight Bout: SuYoung You (136) vs AJ Cunningham (136)
Bantamweight Bout: Carlos Vera (136) vs Josias Musasa (136)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Stephanie Luciano (116) vs Sam Hughes (116)
FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Marvin Vettori | Roman Dolidze | Sam Hughes | Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos | Da’Mon Blackshear | Andre Lima | Alexander Hernandez | Chidi Njokuani | Cody Gibson | AJ Cunningham
Flyweight Bout: Daniel Barez (126) vs Andre Lima (126)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Josiane Nunes (136) vs Priscila Cachoeira (135)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs Carli Judice (125)
*Chidi Njokuani weighed-in above the welterweight limit of 171 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Diyar Nurgozhay weighed-in above the light heavyweight limit of 206 pounds. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.