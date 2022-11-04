Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

Special Feature
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an intriguing strawweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked contender Marina Rodriguez battle No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The co-main event will feature Top 15 welterweights, as No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny locks horns with No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. LEMOS will take place Saturday, November 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs LEMOS OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS:
MAIN CARD
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos
Main Event - Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs Amanda Lemos (114.5)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (170)
Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman (255.5) vs Josh Parisian (265.5)
Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5) vs Nate Maness (125.5)
Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (157.5)* vs Mark O. Madsen (155)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner (146) vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Shanna Young (126)
Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Benito Lopez (138.5)**
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Liudvik Sholinian (135.5) vs Johnny Munoz (135.5)
Flyweight Bout: Carlos Candelario (128.5)*** vs Jake Hadley (126)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal (134) vs Ramona Pascual (137)****
*Grant Dawson weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds
**Benito Lopez weighed in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse
***Carlos Candelario weighed in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse
****Ramona Pascual weighed in above the bantamweight limit by 1 pound and is fined 20% of her purse
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
