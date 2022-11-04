 Skip to main content
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 4, 2022

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an intriguing strawweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked contender Marina Rodriguez battle No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The co-main event will feature Top 15 welterweights, as No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny locks horns with No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. LEMOS will take place Saturday, November 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs LEMOS OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs Amanda Lemos (114.5)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman (255.5) vs Josh Parisian (265.5)

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5) vs Nate Maness (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (157.5)* vs Mark O. Madsen (155)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner (146) vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Shanna Young (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Benito Lopez (138.5)**

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Liudvik Sholinian (135.5) vs Johnny Munoz (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Carlos Candelario (128.5)*** vs Jake Hadley (126)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal (134) vs Ramona Pascual (137)****

 

*Grant Dawson weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds

**Benito Lopez weighed in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse

***Carlos Candelario weighed in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse

****Ramona Pascual weighed in above the bantamweight limit by 1 pound and is fined 20% of her purse

: