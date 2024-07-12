Weigh-In Results | UFC Denver

Announcements
UFC returns to Denver, Colorado for the first time since the historic 25th anniversary event in 2018 with a critical matchup between two ranked flyweights as No. 6 Rose Namajunas faces No. 11 Tracy Cortez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NAMAJUNAS vs CORTEZ will take place Saturday, July 13 at Ball Arena. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Rose Namajunas (124.75) vs Tracy Cortez (126)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)
Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155) vs Jean Silva (155)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs Ange Loosa (170)
Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs Christian Rodriguez (145.5)
Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185) vs Cody Brundage (185.5)
Faceoffs | UFC Denver
PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: Joshua Van (125) vs Charles Johnson (125.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs Fatima Kline (125)
Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson (135) vs Da’Mon Blackshear (135)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Luana Santos (125) vs Mariya Agapova (125)
Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (186) vs Andre Petroski (185.5)
Welterweight Bout: Evan Elder (170) vs Darrius Flowers (170)
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez took place live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on July 13, 2024. See the Final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
