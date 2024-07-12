Weigh-In Results | UFC Denver

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NAMAJUNAS vs CORTEZ will take place Saturday, July 13 at Ball Arena. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez Official Weigh-In Results: