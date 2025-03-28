 Skip to main content
Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg weigh in
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Mexico

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing March 29 At UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg In Mexico City
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 28, 2025

UFC returns to Mexico City for the second time in two years and seventh time overall for a pivotal flyweight showdown between former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Brandon Moreno and former title challenger and No. 9 ranked Steve Erceg. In the co-main event, all-action lightweights collide as Manuel Torres meets Drew Dober.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ERCEG takes place Saturday, March 29 at Arena CDMX. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. ESPN Deportes will also broadcast both the prelims and main card, joining in progress at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (125) vs Steve Erceg (125)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres (156) vs Drew Dober (155)

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs Joe Pyfer (185)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs Vince Morales (136) 

Bantamweight Bout: David Martinez (135) vs Saimon Oliveira (135)

Flyweight Bout: Ronaldo Rodriguez (127)* vs Kevin Borjas (125)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Mexico
PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (126) vs CJ Vergara (126)

Middleweight Bout: Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs Ateba Gautier (186)  

Featherweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (146) vs Melquizael Costa (145) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (116) vs Julia Polastri (116)

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155) vs Vinc Pichel (156) 

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (145) vs Gabriel Miranda (145) 

Lightweight Bout: MarQuel Mederos (156) vs Austin Hubbard (156) 

*Rodriguez weighed in above the flyweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on March 29, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.