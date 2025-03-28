Weigh-In Results | UFC Mexico

UFC returns to Mexico City for the second time in two years and seventh time overall for a pivotal flyweight showdown between former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Brandon Moreno and former title challenger and No. 9 ranked Steve Erceg. In the co-main event, all-action lightweights collide as Manuel Torres meets Drew Dober.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ERCEG takes place Saturday, March 29 at Arena CDMX. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. ESPN Deportes will also broadcast both the prelims and main card, joining in progress at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (125) vs Steve Erceg (125)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres (156) vs Drew Dober (155)
Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs Joe Pyfer (185)
Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs Vince Morales (136)
Bantamweight Bout: David Martinez (135) vs Saimon Oliveira (135)
Flyweight Bout: Ronaldo Rodriguez (127)* vs Kevin Borjas (125)
PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (126) vs CJ Vergara (126)
Middleweight Bout: Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs Ateba Gautier (186)
Featherweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (146) vs Melquizael Costa (145)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (116) vs Julia Polastri (116)
Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155) vs Vinc Pichel (156)
Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (145) vs Gabriel Miranda (145)
Lightweight Bout: MarQuel Mederos (156) vs Austin Hubbard (156)
*Rodriguez weighed in above the flyweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
