Weigh-In Results | UFC Edmonton

UFC returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2019 with a pair of thrilling flyweight contenders’ clashes. Former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno battles No. 3 Amir Albazi in a pivotal bout. Also, No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield squares off with No. 5 Rose Namajunas in the first women’s non-title, five-round co-main event in UFC history.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, Nov. 2 at Rogers Place with the main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs Amir Albazi (125.5)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs Rose Namajunas (125)
Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (266) vs Jhonata Diniz (257)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Caio Machado (205) vs Brendson Ribeiro (205)
Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (170.5) vs Trevin Giles (170)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs Pedro Munhoz (135)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Da Silva (125) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)
Bantamweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (135) vs Victor Henry (135)
Featherweight Bout: Jack Shore (145.5) vs Youssef Zalal (145)
Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (261) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (264)
Bantamweight Bout: Serhiy Sidey (135) vs Garrett Armfield (135)
Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (135) vs Cody Gibson (135.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jamey-Lyn Horth (126) vs Ivana Petrovic (125)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
