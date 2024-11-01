 Skip to main content
Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Edmonton

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Nov. 2 At UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 1, 2024

UFC returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2019 with a pair of thrilling flyweight contenders’ clashes. Former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno battles No. 3 Amir Albazi in a pivotal bout. Also, No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield squares off with No. 5 Rose Namajunas in the first women’s non-title, five-round co-main event in UFC history.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, Nov. 2 at Rogers Place with the main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs Amir Albazi (125.5)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs Rose Namajunas (125)

Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (266) vs Jhonata Diniz (257)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Caio Machado (205) vs Brendson Ribeiro (205)

Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (170.5) vs Trevin Giles (170)   

fight pass logo
/

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs Pedro Munhoz (135) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Da Silva (125) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)   

Bantamweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (135) vs Victor Henry (135) 

Featherweight Bout: Jack Shore (145.5) vs Youssef Zalal (145) 

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (261) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (264) 

Bantamweight Bout: Serhiy Sidey (135) vs Garrett Armfield (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (135) vs Cody Gibson (135.5)   

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jamey-Lyn Horth (126) vs Ivana Petrovic (125)

Please enable Javascript to view this content

