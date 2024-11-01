Weigh-In Results | UFC Edmonton

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, Nov. 2 at Rogers Place with the main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Official Weigh-In Results: