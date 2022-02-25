 Skip to main content
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 25, 2022

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in a 160-pound catchweight bout, as No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev aims to halt the momentum of fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In the middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class as he takes on Wellington Turman. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAKHACHEV vs GREEN will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Catchweight Bout (160-lbs): Islam Makhachev (160)    Bobby Green (158)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs Wellington Turman (185)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs Priscila Cachoeira (125)

Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs Joel Alvarez (156)

Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan (186) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)

/

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Rong Zhu (160)* vs Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs Ramona Pascual (146)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Fares Ziam (155)

Featherweight Bout: Alejandro Perez (144.5) vs Jonathan Martinez (144)

Welterweight Bout: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs Micheal Gillmore (170.5)

Flyweight Bout: Victor Altamirano (123) vs Carlos Hernandez (125)

*Rong Zhu weighed in above the lightweight limit as a result, he was fined 40% of his show money.

/
: