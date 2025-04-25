Weigh-In Results | UFC Kansas City

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates On April 26 At T-Mobile Center
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 25, 2025
As part of TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, UFC returns to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with an epic welterweight main event between No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry and No. 13 ranked Carlos Prates. In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith makes his final walk to the Octagon against rising star Zhang Mingyang.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY VS PRATES takes place Saturday, April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The prelims will kick off streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates Official Weights:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Ian Machado Garry () vs Carlos Prates (171)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith () vs Zhang Mingyang ()
Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze () vs David Onama ()
Bantamweight Bout: Malcolm Wellmaker () vs Cameron Saaiman ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim () vs Polyana Viana ()
Featherweight Bout: Timmy Cuamba () vs Roberto Romero ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Chelsea Chandler () vs Joselyne Edwards (136)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri On April 26, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.