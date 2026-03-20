Official Weigh-In Results | UFC London

UFC returns to London on Saturday March 21. The O2 plays host once again, as No. 1 ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev takes on No. 3 featherweight Manchester’s Lerone Murphy.
Prelims for UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy get underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Main card action begins at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. The entire card can be seen on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Full London Fight Card Preview
MORE LONDON: Main Event Preview | Murphy Interview | Co-Main Preview | Losene Keita Returns | MVP Interview | Sam Patterson Interview | Mason Jones' Redemption | Pericic Interview
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, live from O2 Arena in London, England On March 21, 2026. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.