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Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC London

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, Competing March 21 At O2 Arena
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 20, 2026

UFC returns to London on Saturday March 21. The O2 plays host once again, as No. 1 ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev takes on No. 3 featherweight Manchester’s Lerone Murphy.

Prelims for UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy get underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Main card action begins at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. The entire card can be seen on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Movsar Evloev () vs Lerone Murphy (145)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Luke Riley (146) vs Michael Aswell Jr. (145) 

Welterweight Bout: Michael “Venom” Page () vs Sam Patterson (170)

Full London Fight Card Preview

Light Heavyweight Bout: Iwo Baraniewski () vs Austen Lane (205) 

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze () vs Christian Leroy Duncan (186)

Featherweight Bout: Kurtis Campbell (145) vs Danny Silva (145)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Mason Jones (156) vs Axel Sola () 

Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood (146) vs Losene Keita (146)

Heavyweight Bout: Mario Pinto () vs Felipe Franco (227) 

Middleweight Bout: Mantas Kondratavicius () vs Antonio Trocoli () 

Heavyweight Bout: Louie Sutherland () vs Brando Peričić (264)

MORE LONDON: Main Event Preview | Murphy Interview | Co-Main Preview | Losene Keita Returns | MVP Interview | Sam Patterson Interview | Mason Jones' Redemption | Pericic Interview

Lightweight Bout: Shem Rock () vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156)  

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Shanelle Dyer (116) vs Ravena Oliveira ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Melissa Mullins () vs Luana Carolina ()

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, live from O2 Arena in London, England On March 21, 2026. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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