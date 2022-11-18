Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, November 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT and the prelims at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (263) vs Serghei Spivac (254)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (206)
Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman (256) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)