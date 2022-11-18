Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an adrenaline-filled bout that will see No. 7 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac collide in a thrilling main event. Exciting light heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba lock horns in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, November 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT and the prelims at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Official Weigh-In Results: