 Skip to main content
Derrick Lewis poses on the scale during the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday. Prelims Get Underway At A Special Time: 1pm ET / 10am PT.
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 18, 2022

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an adrenaline-filled bout that will see No. 7 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac collide in a thrilling main event. Exciting light heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba lock horns in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, November 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT and the prelims at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (263) vs Serghei Spivac (254)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (206)

Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman (256) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (170.5) vs Muslim Salikhov (170)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs Danny Roberts (170)

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (125.5) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia (125) vs Maryna Moroz (124.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales (136) vs Miles Johns (136)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Salikhov InterviewNzechukwu’s KeyMaddalena Interview | Lewis' Mind | Spivac PreviewNatalia Silva | Jennifer Maia

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios (136) vs Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs Maria Oliveira (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand (135) vs Fernie Garcia (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva (125) vs Tereza Bleda (125.5)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
Live Weigh-Ins
UFC Vegas 65
:
A Power Slap competitor braces for impact
Announcements

Dana White announces the launch of Power Slap

More
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Announcements

Two Championship Bouts Heading To Perth For UFC 284:…

Tickets For UFC 284: Makhachev Vs. Volkanovski On Sale Friday, November 18

More
Anthony Johnson celebrates after defeating Glover Teixeira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Anthony Johnson, 1984-2022

The UFC Family Sends Its Sincerest Condolences To The Friends And Family Of Anthony Johnson.

More
: