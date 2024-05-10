Weigh-In Results | UFC St. Louis

UFC Foundation
UFC returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield takes on Carlos Ulberg.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (264) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (265)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (170) vs Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)
Full St. Louis Fight Card Preview
Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (155) vs Mateusz Rębecki (155.25)
Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (145) vs Sean Woodson (145)
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta () vs Robelis Despaigne (262.5)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (155) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155)
Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs Esteban Ribovics (155)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (115) vs Tecia Pennington (115)
Welterweight Bout: Billy Goff (170.25) vs Trey Waters (170)
Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (125.5) vs Jake Hadley (125)
Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden () vs Kevin Jousset (170.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich (125.25) vs Veronica Hardy (126)
