Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento weigh in
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC St. Louis

The Official Weights Of The Fighters Competing At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento On May 11, 2024
By UFC Staff Report • May. 10, 2024

UFC returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield takes on Carlos Ulberg.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (264) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (265)   

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (170) vs Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205) 

Full St. Louis Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (155) vs Mateusz Rębecki (155.25) 

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (145) vs Sean Woodson (145)

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta () vs Robelis Despaigne (262.5)  

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (155) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs Esteban Ribovics (155)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (115) vs Tecia Pennington (115)  

MORE ST. LOUIS: Buckley Comes Home | Hooper Interview | Baby Shark Interview | Tecia Pennington Interview | Derrick Lewis InterviewRodrigo Nascimento Interview

Welterweight Bout: Billy Goff (170.25) vs Trey Waters (170)   

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (125.5) vs Jake Hadley (125)     

Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden () vs Kevin Jousset (170.5)  

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich (125.25) vs Veronica Hardy (126) 

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Prelims start 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

