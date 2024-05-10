Weigh-In Results | UFC St. Louis

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento Official Weigh-In Results: