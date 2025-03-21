 Skip to main content
Leon Edwards and Sean Brady
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC London

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady March 22 At O2 Arena
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 21, 2025

UFC returns to London on March 22 with some of the UK and Ireland’s favourite athletes entering the Octagon for an action-packed night of entertainment. The card will be returning to The O2, London, for another blockbuster event as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards aims to return to title contention as he faces No. 5 ranked Sean Brady. The co-main event sees former champion Jan Blachowicz take on No. 6 ranked Carlos Ulberg in an epic light heavyweight bout.

UFC London airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 1pm ET / 10 pm PT. Main card action gets underway at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. The entire event can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Official Weights:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards () vs Sean Brady ()  

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz () vs Carlos Ulberg () 

Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson () vs Kevin Holland ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Molly McCann () vs Alexia Thainara ()

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Vucenic () vs Chris Duncan ()

Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood () vs Morgan Charriere () 

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert () vs Chris Padilla ()

Flyweight Bout: Lone’er Kavanagh () vs Felipe dos Santos ()

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura () vs Mick Parkin ()

Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan () vs Andrey Pulyaev () 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Shauna Bannon () vs Puja Tomar ()

Bantamweight Bout: Nathan Fletcher () vs Caolan Loughran () 

Lightweight Bout: Guram Kutateladze () vs Kaue Fernandes ()    

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, live from O2 Arena in London, England on March 22, 2025. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

