Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

The co-main event features a compelling strawweight matchup between Top 5 contenders Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez, with both looking to make their case for a shot at 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.

Watch On Paramount+ (United States) | How To Watch In Your Country

This page will be updated live throughout Friday's official weigh-ins, beginning at 12pm ET/9am PT.

UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker Official Weigh-In Results: