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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing On November 7 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 6, 2026

Two of the heavyweight division's most dangerous athletes collide in a short-notice main event on November 7 as No. 6 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta squares off against Johnny Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The co-main event features a compelling strawweight matchup between Top 5 contenders Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez, with both looking to make their case for a shot at 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.

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This page will be updated live throughout Friday's official weigh-ins, beginning at 12pm ET/9am PT.

UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Heavyweight Main Event - Waldo Cortes Acosta ( ) vs Johnny Walker ( )

Strawweight Co-Main Event - Tatiana Suarez ( ) vs Virna Jandiroba ( )

Bantamweight: Davey Grant ( ) vs Elijah Smith ( )

MORE: Read Our Fight By Fight Preview For Saturday's Event

Light Heavyweight: Billy Elekana ( ) vs Lucas Fernando ( )

Bantamweight: Priscila Cachoeira ( ) vs Nina Milosevic ( )

Flyweight: Mitch Raposo ( ) vs Marcos Degli ( )

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PRELIMS

Featherweight: Keiichiro Nakamura ( ) vs Ollie Schmid ( )

Heavyweight: Gabriel Lorenço ( ) vs Thomas Petersen ( )

Flyweight: Karine Silva ( ) vs Gabriella Fernandes ( )

Featherweight: Jose Delano ( ) vs Murtazali Magomedov ( )

RELATED: See Which Fighters Are On The Rise Heading Into Saturday

Featherweight: Austin Bashi ( ) vs Carlos Calderon ( )

Middleweight: Mantas Kondratavicius ( ) vs Andre Petroski ( )

Welterweight: Seokhyeon Ko ( ) vs Wellington Turman ( )

Welterweight: Jonny Parsons ( ) vs José Souza ( )

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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