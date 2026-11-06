Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing On November 7 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 6, 2026
Two of the heavyweight division's most dangerous athletes collide in a short-notice main event on November 7 as No. 6 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta squares off against Johnny Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
The co-main event features a compelling strawweight matchup between Top 5 contenders Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez, with both looking to make their case for a shot at 115-pound champion Mackenzie Dern.