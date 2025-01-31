Weigh-In Results | UFC Saudi Arabia

Get ready for a night of non-stop action! UFC Saudi Arabia explodes into Riyadh on February 1, 2025, headlined by a thrilling middleweight clash between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov! The co-main event pits rising star Shara Magomedov against British powerhouse Michael "Venom" Page in a battle for supremacy!

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov airs at a special time! Prelims begin at 9am ET / 6am PT. Main card action kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT. The full event can be seen on ESPN+ in the United States.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Official Weigh-In Results: