Weigh-In Results | UFC Saudi Arabia

Get ready for a night of non-stop action! UFC Saudi Arabia explodes into Riyadh on February 1, 2025, headlined by a thrilling middleweight clash between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov! The co-main event pits rising star Shara Magomedov against British powerhouse Michael "Venom" Page in a battle for supremacy!
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov airs at a special time! Prelims begin at 9am ET / 6am PT. Main card action kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT. The full event can be seen on ESPN+ in the United States.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Israel Adesanya (185) vs Nassourdine Imavov (185)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov (185) vs Michael “Venom” Page (185.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich (249) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252)
Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs Vinicius Oliveira (135)
Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam (156) vs Mike Davis (155.5)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs Kaan Ofli (145)
Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev (260) vs Thomas Petersen (263)
Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Damir Hadzovic (155.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (126)
Featherweight Bout: Bogdan Grad (145.5) vs Lucas Alexander (148.5)*
Heavyweight Bout: Hamdy Abdelwahab (260) vs Jamal Pogues (264)
*Lucas Alexander weighed in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.