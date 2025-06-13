 Skip to main content
Kamaru Usman & Joaquin Buckley
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Atlanta

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 14 At UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley At State Farm Arena
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 13, 2025

UFC returns to Atlanta with a thrilling welterweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 5 ranked contender Kamaru Usman battle surging No. 7 ranked Joaquin Buckley. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Rose Namajunas takes on No. 11 Miranda Maverick.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Kamaru Usman (171) vs Joaquin Buckley (171) 

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Rose Namajunas (126) vs Miranda Maverick (126) 

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185) vs Andre Petroski (186) 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Raoni Barcelos (136)   

Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs Cody Brundage (186)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (206) vs Oumar Sy (206)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig (206) vs Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) 

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (171) vs Court McGee (170)

Bantamweight Bout: Malcolm Wellmaker (136) vs Kris Moutinho (136)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Jose Ochoa (125)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (136) vs Cameron Smotherman (136) 

Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe (171) vs Ange Loosa (171)  

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jamey-Lyn Horth (126) vs Vanessa Demopolous (126)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

