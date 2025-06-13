Weigh-In Results | UFC Atlanta

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 14 At UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley At State Farm Arena
By UFC Staff Report
• Jun. 13, 2025
UFC returns to Atlanta with a thrilling welterweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 5 ranked contender Kamaru Usman battle surging No. 7 ranked Joaquin Buckley. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Rose Namajunas takes on No. 11 Miranda Maverick.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs BUCKLEYtakes place Saturday, June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Kamaru Usman (171) vs Joaquin Buckley (171)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Rose Namajunas (126) vs Miranda Maverick (126)
Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185) vs Andre Petroski (186)