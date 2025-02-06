Weigh-In Results | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing February 8 At Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
By UFC Staff Report
• Feb. 7, 2025
UFC returns down under to Sydney, Australia on February 8, and all eyes will be on Qudos Bank Arena when middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defends his crown against the man he took it from, Sean Strickland, in the main event of UFC 312. Plus, dominant strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against unbeaten Tatiana Suarez in a highly anticipated title fight.
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Lightweight Bout: Quillan Salkilld (156) vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)
*Flyweight Bout: Due to weight management issues with Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, the flyweight bout between him and HyunSung Park has been cancelled
