Weigh-In Results | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 312 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Official Weigh-In Results: