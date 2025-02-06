 Skip to main content
Champions Dricus Du Plessis and Zhang Weili
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing February 8 At Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 7, 2025

UFC returns down under to Sydney, Australia on February 8, and all eyes will be on Qudos Bank Arena when middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defends his crown against the man he took it from, Sean Strickland, in the main event of UFC 312. Plus, dominant strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against unbeaten Tatiana Suarez in a highly anticipated title fight.

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs Sean Strickland (185)

Co-Main Event - Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili (115) vs Tatiana Suarez (114.5) 

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (266) vs Tallison Teixeira (263)   

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (206) vs Rodolfo Bellato (205) 

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Francisco Prado (170.5) 

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (146) vs Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Tom Nolan (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (156)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Wang Cong (125) vs Bruna Brasil (125.5)  

Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs Aleksandre Topuria (135.5) 

EARLY PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu (156) vs Kody Steele (156) 

Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef (170) vs Kevin Jousset (171) 

Lightweight Bout: Quillan Salkilld (156) vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)

*Flyweight Bout: Due to weight management issues with Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, the flyweight bout between him and HyunSung Park has been cancelled 

