Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing December 7, 2024 At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 6, 2024

UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with the UFC flyweight title on the line as champion Alexandre Pantoja defends against Japanese sensation Kai Asakura in the UFC 310 main event. In the co-main, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry put both of their undefeated records on the line in a welterweight clash with future title implications.

UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Sat., December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 7:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs Kai Asakura (124.5)

Co-Main Event- Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs Ian Machado Garry (171)

Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs Alexander Volkov (254.5)

Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Kron Gracie (144.5)

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Dooho Choi (146)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes (205) vs Anthony Smith (205.5)

Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque (170.5) vs Themba Gorimbo (171)

Featherweight Bout: Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs Aljamain Sterling (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (171) vs Bryan Battle (175)**

Catchweight Bout (195-lbs): Chris Weidman (194.5) vs Eryk Anders (193)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Joshua Van (126)

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Max Griffin (170)

Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (155) vs Chase Hooper (155.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5) vs Lukasz Brzeski (234)

 

*Battle weighed in above the welterweight limit of 171 pounds.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

