Weigh-In Results | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Weigh-in
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad At Co-Op Live In Manchester On July 27
On July 27, the UFC is back in Manchester, England, for its first visit to Co-op Live Arena, and it's bringing plenty of heavy hitters to the Octagon for a stacked UFC 304 card.
The UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday July 27 at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Official Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Championship: Leon Edwards ( ) vs Belal Muhammad ( )
Co-Main Event - Interim Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall ( ) vs Curtis Blaydes ( )
Lightweight Bout: King Green ( ) vs Paddy Pimblett ( )
Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan ( ) vs Gregory Rodriguez ( )
Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allem ( ) vs Giga Chikadze ( )
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood ( ) vs Daniel Pineda ( )
Strawweight Bout: Molly McCann ( ) vs Bruna Brasil ( )
Bantamweight Bout: Jake Hadley ( ) vs Caolán Loughran ( )
Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas ( ) vs Marcin Prachnio ( )
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Oban Eliott ( ) vs Preston Parsons ( )
Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev ( ) vs Manel Kape ( )
Welterweight Bout: Sam Patterson ( ) vs Kiefer Crosbie ( )
Heavyweight Bout: Mick Parkin ( ) vs Lukasz Brzeski ( )
Strawweight Bout: Shauna Bannon ( ) vs Alice Ardelean ( )
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
