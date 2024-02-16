Weigh-In Results | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

The UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Early Prelims kickoff Saturday February 17 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Official Weigh-In Results: