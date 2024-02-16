Weigh-In Results | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Fight Coverage
One of the most dominant champions in the UFC today returns to face another elite contender, as Alexander Volkanovski travels from his home in Australia to defend his featherweight crown against Spain's Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 at Anaheim's Honda Center on February 17. Plus, middleweight action heroes collide when former champ Robert Whittaker takes on Brazilian bomber Paulo Costa in the co-main event.
The UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Early Prelims kickoff Saturday February 17 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Ilia Topuria (144.5)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Paulo Costa (185.5)
Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Ian Machado Garry (170.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Merab Dvalishvilli (135) vs Henry Cejudo (135)
Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Roman Kopylov (185)
PRELIMS
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Mackenzie Dern ()
Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs Carlos Vera (135.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Zhang Mingyang (204.5) vs Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)
Welterweight Bout: Josh Quinlan (169) vs Danny Barlow (171)
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Oban Elliott (170.5) vs Val Woodburn (169.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)
*The heavyweight bout between Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Justin Tafa has been removed from the card.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
