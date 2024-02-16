 Skip to main content
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia poses on stage during the UFC 294 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Anaheim To Make It Official For Saturday's Big Event
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 16, 2024

One of the most dominant champions in the UFC today returns to face another elite contender, as Alexander Volkanovski travels from his home in Australia to defend his featherweight crown against Spain's Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 at Anaheim's Honda Center on February 17. Plus, middleweight action heroes collide when former champ Robert Whittaker takes on Brazilian bomber Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

The UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Early Prelims kickoff Saturday February 17 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Ilia Topuria (144.5)   

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Paulo Costa (185.5)  

Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Ian Machado Garry (170.5) 

UFC 298 Embedded | Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Merab Dvalishvilli (135) vs Henry Cejudo (135)

Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Roman Kopylov (185)

PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Mackenzie Dern ()

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs Carlos Vera (135.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Zhang Mingyang (204.5) vs Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)

Welterweight Bout: Josh Quinlan (169) vs Danny Barlow (171)

EARLY PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Oban Elliott (170.5) vs Val Woodburn (169.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)

*The heavyweight bout between Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Justin Tafa has been removed from the card.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia enters the Octagon in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal sound off. Robert Whittaker and Henry Cejudo talk to the broadcast team. Merab Dvalishvili suits up for the presser. Whittaker faces off with Paulo Costa; champ Alex Volkanovski dozes as Ilia Topuria eyes his belt.
