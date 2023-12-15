Weigh-In Results | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

UFC 296: EDWARDS vs COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 296 In Your Country

Both title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Official Weigh-In Results: