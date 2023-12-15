 Skip to main content
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Our Final Event Of 2023. Prelims Kick Off At 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 15, 2023

UFC will hold its final event of 2023 in the Fight Capital of the World, headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Leon Edwards defend against No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington. Also, newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense when he rematches No. 4 ranked contender Brandon Royval

UFC 296: EDWARDS vs COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

Both title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Championship Bout: Leon Edwards (170) vs Colby Covington (169.5)

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Championship Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Brandon Royval (124.5)

Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs Stephen Thompson (171)    

Lightweight Bout: Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs Paddy Pimblett (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (146) vs Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs Dustin Jacoby (204.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana (136) vs Karol Rosa (135.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Brian Kelleher (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill (125) vs Ariane Lipski (126)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
EARLY PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs Cody Durden (126)

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Lucas Almeida (146)

Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday (264) vs Shamil Gaziev (259.5)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

