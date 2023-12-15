Weigh-In Results | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Countdown
UFC will hold its final event of 2023 in the Fight Capital of the World, headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Leon Edwards defend against No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington. Also, newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense when he rematches No. 4 ranked contender Brandon Royval.
UFC 296: EDWARDS vs COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 296 In Your Country
Both title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Championship Bout: Leon Edwards (170) vs Colby Covington (169.5)
Co-Main Event - Flyweight Championship Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Brandon Royval (124.5)
Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs Stephen Thompson (171)
Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
Lightweight Bout: Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs Paddy Pimblett (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (146) vs Bryce Mitchell (145.5)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs Dustin Jacoby (204.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana (136) vs Karol Rosa (135.5)
MORE UFC 296: Countdown | Fight Card Preview | Main Event Breakdown | Covington In His Own Words | Colby Rates Fellow Welterweights | MMA Coaches Break Down Main Event
Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Brian Kelleher (136)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill (125) vs Ariane Lipski (126)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
/
EARLY PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs Cody Durden (126)
Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Lucas Almeida (146)
Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday (264) vs Shamil Gaziev (259.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Fight Coverage
UFC 296 Breakdown | Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
Embedded