Weigh-In Results | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Before Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on March 4 in Las Vegas, the most dominant champion in the UFC will defend her flyweight crown at T-Mobile Arena, as Valentina Shevchenko faces Mexico’s Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 285.

UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE takes place Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/2:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Official Weigh-In Results: