UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Saturday's Las Vegas Mega-Event
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 3, 2023

Before Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on March 4 in Las Vegas, the most dominant champion in the UFC will defend her flyweight crown at T-Mobile Arena, as Valentina Shevchenko faces Mexico’s Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 285.

UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE takes place Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/2:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

How To Watch UFC 285 In Your Country

Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Title Bout: Jon Jones (248) vs Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs Alexa Grasso (124.5)

Welterweight Bout: *Geoff Neal (175) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

UFC 285 Fight By Fight Breakdown

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs Jalin Turner (155.5)

Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (185.5) vs Jamie Pickett (186)

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Trevin Jones (135)

Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (185.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185)

UFC 285 EMBEDDED: All Episodes

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo (126) vs Amanda Ribas (126)

Middleweight Bout : Julian Marquez (186) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

EARLY PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (171) vs Song Kenan (171)

Bantamweight Bout: **Mana Martinez (137) vs Cameron Saaiman (135)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs Farid Basharat (136)

Lightweight Bout: Esteban Ribovics (156) vs Loik Radzhabov (155.5)

*Neal weighed-in above the welterweight limit. He will be fined 30 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.

**Martinez weighed-in above the bantamweight limit. He will be fined 30 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane
Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now! 

Two Title Fights And The Return Of The Jon Jones Headline A Stacked Card Inside T-Mobile Arena For UFC 285 On March 4, 2023 
: