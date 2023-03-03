Weigh-In Results | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Countdown
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with one of the biggest fights in UFC history as No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title.
Before Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on March 4 in Las Vegas, the most dominant champion in the UFC will defend her flyweight crown at T-Mobile Arena, as Valentina Shevchenko faces Mexico’s Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 285.
UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE takes place Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/2:30 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Title Bout: Jon Jones (248) vs Ciryl Gane (247.5)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs Alexa Grasso (124.5)
Welterweight Bout: *Geoff Neal (175) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs Jalin Turner (155.5)
Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (185.5) vs Jamie Pickett (186)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Trevin Jones (135)
Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (185.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo (126) vs Amanda Ribas (126)
Middleweight Bout : Julian Marquez (186) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (171) vs Song Kenan (171)
Bantamweight Bout: **Mana Martinez (137) vs Cameron Saaiman (135)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Tabatha Ricci (115.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs Farid Basharat (136)
Lightweight Bout: Esteban Ribovics (156) vs Loik Radzhabov (155.5)
*Neal weighed-in above the welterweight limit. He will be fined 30 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.
**Martinez weighed-in above the bantamweight limit. He will be fined 30 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane
Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now!
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
