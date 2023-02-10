Weigh-In Results | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Announcements
Weigh-in
The Fighters Step On The Scale In Perth To Make It Official For Saturday's Return To Australia
The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI inside RAC Arena.
Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout.
For the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ, Volkanovski, at a later date.
Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev (155) vs Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)
Co-Main Event - Interim Featherweight Title Bout: Yair Rodriguez (145) vs Josh Emmett (145)
How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Your Country
Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs Randy Brown (171)
Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (266) vs Parker Porter (264)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (206)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (206) vs Modestas Bukauskas (206)
Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (146)
UFC 284 Embedded: All Episodes | UFC 284 Fight By Fight Preview
Flyweight Bout: Shannon Ross (125.5) vs *Kleydson Rodrigues (127)
Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs Francisco Prado (154.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs Don Shainis (146)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Elise Reed (115.5)
Watch The Early Prelims On UFC FIGHT PASS or ESPN+
Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Blake Bilder (146)
Lightweight Bout: **Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5) vs Elves Brenner (155.5)
*Kleydson Rodrigues weighed in above flyweight limit. He will be fined 20 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.
**Zubaira Tukhugov weighed in above the lightweight limit.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today!