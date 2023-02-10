 Skip to main content
Islam Makhachev of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Perth To Make It Official For Saturday's Return To Australia
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 10, 2023

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI inside RAC Arena.

Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout.

For the co-main event of the afternoon, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ, Volkanovski, at a later date.

Title fights scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev (155) vs Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

Co-Main Event - Interim Featherweight Title Bout: Yair Rodriguez (145) vs Josh Emmett (145)

How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Your Country

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs Randy Brown (171)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (266) vs Parker Porter (264)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (206)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (206) vs Modestas Bukauskas (206)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (146)

UFC 284 Embedded: All Episodes | UFC 284 Fight By Fight Preview

Flyweight Bout: Shannon Ross (125.5) vs *Kleydson Rodrigues (127)

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs Francisco Prado (154.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs Don Shainis (146)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Elise Reed (115.5)

Watch The Early Prelims On UFC FIGHT PASS or ESPN+

Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Blake Bilder (146)

Lightweight Bout: **Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5) vs Elves Brenner (155.5)

*Kleydson Rodrigues weighed in above flyweight limitHe will be fined 20 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.

**Zubaira Tukhugov weighed in above the lightweight limit.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today! 

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Australia
weigh-ins
:
UFC Performance Institute
Announcements

UFC Announces Major Expansion In Mexico

UFC To Open Performance Institute In Mexico City To Develop And Support MMA Athletes From Latin America

More
Alex Volkanovski UFC featherweight champion poses with his Championship Belt at Matagarup Bridge during a media opportunity promoting UFC 284 on October 11, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 284: Makhachev vs…

Two Champions Squaring Off For The Lightweight Title Top A Stacked Card For UFC's Return To Australia at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski. Don't Miss A Single Event In Perth

More
Champ Alexander Volkanovski trains for five rounds and travels in style.
Embedded

UFC 284 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Perth, Western Australia On February 11, 2023 

More
: