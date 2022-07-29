Weigh-In Results | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Highlights
UFC returns to Dallas, Texas for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s bantamweight championship rematch that will see Julianna Peña go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.
UFC 277: PENA vs. NUNES 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on free on ABC, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Julianna Peña (134.5) vs Amanda Nunes (135)
Co-Main Event - Interim Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs Kai Kara-France (124.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs Sergei Pavlovich (254)
How To Watch UFC 277 In Your Country
Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Alex Perez (125.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Anthony Smith (206)
PRELIMS (Live on ABC, ESPN, & ESPN+)
Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)
Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Rafael Alves (155.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Mayes (255) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)
Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Rafa Garcia (155)
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (171)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards* (137.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (135)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs Ihor Potieria (204)
Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce** (172.5) vs Blood Diamond (169)
*Joselyne Edwards weighed in above the women's bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Orion Cosce weighed in above the welterweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From The American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.
