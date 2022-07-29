Weigh-In Results | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

UFC returns to Dallas, Texas for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s bantamweight championship rematch that will see Julianna Peña go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

UFC 277: PENA vs. NUNES 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on free on ABC, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Official Weigh-In Results: