Julianna Pena poses on the scale during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales To Make It Official For The UFC's Return To Dallas
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 29, 2022

UFC returns to Dallas, Texas for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s bantamweight championship rematch that will see Julianna Peña go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

UFC 277: PENA vs. NUNES 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on free on ABC, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Julianna Peña (134.5) vs Amanda Nunes (135)

Co-Main Event - Interim Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs Kai Kara-France (124.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs Sergei Pavlovich (254)

How To Watch UFC 277 In Your Country

Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Alex Perez (125.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Anthony Smith (206)

PRELIMS (Live on ABC, ESPN, & ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Rafael Alves (155.5)

Main Event Preview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Mayes (255) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Rafa Garcia (155)

EARLY PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout:  Michael Morales (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (171)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards* (137.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (135)

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs Ihor Potieria (204)

Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce** (172.5) vs Blood Diamond (169)
 

*Joselyne Edwards weighed in above the women's bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Orion Cosce weighed in above the welterweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From The American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

: