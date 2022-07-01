Weigh-In Results | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Athletes
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.
UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Title bouts scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs Jared Cannonier (184.5)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Max Holloway (144.5)
Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland (185.5) vs Alex Pereira (184.5)
Welterweight Bout: Robbie Lawler (171) vs Bryan Barberena (170.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Sean O’Malley (135)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell (155.5) vs Jalin Turner (155.5)
Welterweight Bout: Jim Miller (170.5) vs Donald Cerrone (170.5)
Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (171) vs Gabe Green (170)
Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (185.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185)
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall (186) vs Andre Muniz (185.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Eye (126) vs Maycee Barber (126)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Julija Stoliarenko (136)
