Official Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka

UFC returns to Singapore with Southeast Asia's first-ever pay-per-view event featuring the first UFC championship bouts in the region. UFC 275 sees a double-header as UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 ranked Jiri Prochazka, and UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Brazil's own No. 5 ranked Taila Santos.
The second-oldest champion in UFC history at 42 years old, Teixiera looks to make a statement this weekend and defend his title for the first time. Prochazka, who is undefeated in the UFC, has finished all but one of his wins and now plans to deliver another explosive performance to claim UFC gold. No. 1 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko seeks to extend her record for title defenses against No. 4 ranked contender Taila Santos. Additionally, former UFC women’s strawweight champions rematch as Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk look to replicate their 2020 Fight of the Year.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Glover Teixeira (205) vs Jiri Prochazka (205)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs Taila Santos (125)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili (116) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (116)
Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (170.5)
Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi (146) vs Josh Culibao (146)
Lightweight Bout: Maheshate (155.5) vs Steve Garcia (155.5)
Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Jacob Malkoun (186)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka
EARLY PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs Batgerel Danaa (135)
Strawweight Bout: Liang Na (116) vs Silvana Gomez Juarez (116)
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Ramona Pascual (145) vs Joselyne Edwards (145)
