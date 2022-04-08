Weigh-In Results | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Announcements
UFC returns to Jacksonville, Fla. with a world championship doubleheader that will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend against No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling runs it back with interim titleholder Petr Yan.
UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Title bouts scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Official Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Chan Sung Jung (144.5)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs Petr Yan (134)
Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (170) vs Khamzat Chimaev (170)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs Tecia Torres (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs Mark O. Madsen (155)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (170.5) vs Darian Weeks (170.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs Marcin Tybura (253)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (136) vs Raquel Pennington (134.5)
Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall (170.5) vs Mike Malott (170.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs Jared Vanderaa (266)
Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez (186) vs Josh Fremd (185.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (115) vs *Kay Hansen (118.5)
Bantamweight Bout: **Julio Arce (136.5) vs Daniel Santos (135)
*Kay Hansen weighed in above the strawweight limit. As a result, she will forfeit 20% of her purse to Rodriguez. The fight will continue as scheduled.
**Julio Arce weighed in above the bantamweight limit. As a result, he will forfeit 20% of his purse to Santos. The fight will continue as scheduled.
