Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

UFC returns to Honda Center for the first time in over two years with a heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battles interim champion Ciryl Gane. Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno runs it back with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.

UFC 270: NGANNOU vs. GANE will take place Saturday, Jan. 22 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Title bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Official Weigh-In Results: