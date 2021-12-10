Weigh-In Results | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

Athletes
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with two thrilling world championship fights and a welterweight grudge match guaranteed to deliver fireworks. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Plus, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her bantamweight championship against gritty No. 5 Julianna Peña.
UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs. POIRIER will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira (155) vs Dustin Poirier (154.5)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs Julianna Pena (135)
Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)
Flyweight Bout: Kai Kara-France (125) vs Cody Garbrandt (126)
Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva (135.5) vs Sean O’Malley (135.5)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs Dan Ige (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Dominick Cruz (135)
Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs Tai Tuivasa (264)
Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)
Official Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz (185.5) vs Eryk Anders (185.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125) vs Erin Blanchfield (125.5)
Featherweight Bout: Ryan Hall (145.5) vs Darrick Minner (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Randy Costa (134.5) vs Tony Kelley (136)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125) vs *Priscila Cachoeira (129)
*Cachoeira weighed in above the flyweight limit and forfeits 30 percent of her purse to her opponent.