Weigh-In Results | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with two thrilling world championship fights and a welterweight grudge match guaranteed to deliver fireworks. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Plus, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her bantamweight championship against gritty No. 5 Julianna Peña.

UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs. POIRIER will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Official Weigh-In Results: