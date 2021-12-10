 Skip to main content
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales To Make It Official For The Final Pay Per View Of 2021
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 10, 2021

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with two thrilling world championship fights and a welterweight grudge match guaranteed to deliver fireworks. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Plus, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her bantamweight championship against gritty No. 5 Julianna Peña

UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs. POIRIER will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira (155) vs Dustin Poirier (154.5)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs Julianna Pena (135)

Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)

Flyweight Bout: Kai Kara-France (125) vs Cody Garbrandt (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva (135.5) vs Sean O’Malley (135.5)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs Dan Ige (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Dominick Cruz (135)

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs Tai Tuivasa (264)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz (185.5) vs Eryk Anders (185.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125) vs Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

UFC 269 COUNTDOWN: Oliveira vs Poirier | Nunes vs Peña | Full Episode

Featherweight Bout: Ryan Hall (145.5) vs Darrick Minner (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Randy Costa (134.5) vs Tony Kelley (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125) vs *Priscila Cachoeira (129)

 

 

*Cachoeira weighed in above the flyweight limit and forfeits 30 percent of her purse to her opponent.

